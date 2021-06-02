Huawei to roll out its own operating system to smartphones

HONG KONG (AP) — Huawei is launching its own HarmonyOS mobile operating system on its handsets as it adapts to losing access to Google mobile services two years ago after the U.S. put the Chinese telecommunications company on a trade blacklist. Huawei is expected to announce the launch of HarmonyOS Wednesday on a range of devices, including smartphones and tablets. Huawei is still cut off from essential American technologies including Google’s mobile services and some computer chips needed to power its devices. Huawei was blacklisted by former President Donald Trump on security grounds and President Joe Biden has not changed those decisions. Analysts say that its HarmonyOS is unlikely to appeal to consumers outside China.