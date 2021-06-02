Inaugural Lou Gehrig Day raises awareness as local teacher battles ALS

BRACKNEY, PA (WBNG) -- Todd Legg is a teacher in the Montrose School District and is fighting for his life.

He was diagnosed with ALS in August and has begun pushing for more research and funding as he works for a cure to the deadly disease.

On Wednesday, the inaugural Lou Gehrig Day took place nationwide, raising awareness about the disease as people like Legg continue their fight.

From 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Montrose VFW Post 5642, there will be a fundraiser for ALS research.

