Nicaragua police detain government opponent

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police have raided the home of Cristiana Chamorro a potential presidential candidate and daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. Wednesday’s raid came one day after the government filed money laundering charges against the journalist. Her brother Carlos Fernando Chamorro is director of the independent news outlet Confidencial and confirmed the raid via Twitter, and said his sister had been detained. The judicial system said in a statement that a judge had issued search and detention orders for 67-year-old Cristiana Chamorro. The police arrived 15 minutes before she was scheduled to give a news conference.