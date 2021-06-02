Osaka steps out of French Open and onto sport’s third rail

Naomi Osaka’s sudden exit from the French Open marked the first time a major tennis star walked out of a major tournament without a visible injury. The reason she departed was more surprising still — a concern for her mental health. “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said in an Instagram post. While other athletes have spoken out about similar issues, none of them sparked a conversation this wide. Said one sports psychologist: ”This is a big opportunity.”