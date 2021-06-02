Yes. Tokyo Olympics are ‘a go’ despite opposition, pandemic

TOKYO (AP) — Will the Tokyo Olympics open despite rising opposition and the pandemic? The answer is almost certainly “yes.” This is largely because there are billions of dollars at stake for the International Olympic Committee. The Switzerland-based IOC controls the terms of the games in a contract with Japanese organizers. Only it has the right to cancel. Japan has spent at least $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics and will want to save face and have the Tokyo Games open on July 23. Medical authorities in Japan have largely opposed the Olympics but concerns have been overshadowed by financial and political considerations.