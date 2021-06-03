13 on trial in Paris for cyberbullying, threats against teen

Thirteen people on trial in Paris are accused of cyberbullying or death threats against a teenage girl who posted comments online critical of Islam. The trial that opened Thursday is the first under new jurisdiction France created this year to prosecute crimes online, including harassment and discrimination. The defendants face possible prison terms and thousands of euros in fines if convicted. The teenager who was targeted posted videos last year on Instagram and TikTok savaging Islam and the Quran. She received death threats, other online abuse and police protection as a result. A legal complaint against her for inciting racial hatred was dropped for lack of evidence.