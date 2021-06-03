23 writers nationwide will serve as Poets Laureate Fellows

NEW YORK (AP) — From Charleston, South Carolina, to San Mateo County in California, poets from around the country have been chosen to serve as laureates of their communities. The Academy of American Poets announced Thursday that 23 writers have been named Poets Laureate Fellows. Each will become city or state laureates for one year. They include the Charleston-based Marcus Amaker, Ohio laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour, Illinois laureate Angela Jackson and Aileen Cassinetto of San Mateo County. Others come from Michigan, Massachusetts and Illinois. Fellows will receive $50,000 grants except for the co-poets laureate of Montana, who will split the money between them. The program was established in 2020 through a grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.