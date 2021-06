THURSDAY: Cloudy/mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.40”, (.50”) 80% High 72 (68-74) Wind SSW 10-20 mph

With a low moving into the Ohio River Valley, the chance of showers and thunderstorms continues Thursday and into Friday. There is a low risk of severe thunderstorms today. Wind and hail will be the main threats.

