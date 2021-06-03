Binghamton City School District gets a financial boost to help provide students with athletic gear

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The nearly five thousand students in the Binghamton City School District recently received new athletic equipment to use at home thanks to $44,000 provided by Dick's Sporting Goods and Get Up and Move.

For much of the pandemic, Physical Education Teachers had to think of creative ways of keeping students active, like having them make their own equipment at home. Teachers would have students use hooded sweatshirts to make a ball or using cereal boxes and paper towel rolls to make a lacrosse stick.

With the new funding, students in kindergarten through 5th grade were given a playground ball along with a jump rope while students in 6th grade through 12th grade received an athletic resistance band.

Instructors at Binghamton are happy that all of the students will now have some of the necessary equipment to help them stay active.

"While we appreciate their ability to be creative and use things that were available to them at home, oftentimes we would post recommendations to try something out and we would get comments of 'we do not have that or we cannot access this'. As surprising as it was, many kids did not even have a ball" explained Adana Brauer, a Physical Education Instructor at Calvin Coolidge Elementary School.