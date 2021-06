NORWICH, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Want some chicken with your COVID-19 vaccine?

The Chenango County Health Department will hold a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on June 12 at the Norwich Fire House from 1 to 3 p.m.

That is the same day as a Chicken BBQ.

There will be 100 doses of the vaccine available. The event is on a first-come, first-served basis.

You need to be 18-years-old to receive the J&J vaccine.