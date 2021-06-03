Drought ravages California’s reservoirs ahead of hot summer

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The drought in the western United States is putting California’s reservoirs at dangerously low levels. This drought is hotter and drier than previous ones. That means the water is evaporating faster. Experts say the state’s more than 1,500 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be this time of year. And the state Department of Water Resources predicts the water level at one key reservoir, Lake Oroville, could reach historic lows by late August. The drought is making it harder for farmers to grow crops and for endangered fish species to survive. And it’s tough for tourism as low water levels make the lakes less enticing for boaters.