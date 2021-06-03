Duke’s Krzyzewski eager for a final run with the Blue Devils

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski says he feels the time is right to step away from a Hall of Fame coaching career. He’s also eager to get back on the court for a final run after a bumpy year. Krzyzewski held a news conference Thursday on the Cameron Indoor Stadium court bearing his name. The winningest coach in the history of Division I men’s college basketball announced a day earlier that next season will be his last with the program he built into one of college basketball’s bluebloods. The 74-year-old Krzyzewski has won five national championships.