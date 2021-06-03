Skip to Content

Emergency crews respond to crash on Airport Road in Town of Maine

TOWN OF MAINE (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a crash at Airport Road and Commercial Drive Thursday afternoon.

A 12 News crew at the scene reports one vehicle had rolled over and another has front end damage.

The Choconut Center and East Maine fire departments and New York State Police are at the scene.

Dispatchers were unable to provide additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

