First Fridays Make a return to Owego

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Food, vendors and music are making a swift return to the Village of Owego as First Fridays are back on June 4th. Organizer Bradley Crews says it’s about celebrating small businesses.

“ Yes, we're here and we're back so the message is really starting to change from overcoming adversity to let's look to the future,”Crews says.

Last year the market took a hiatus due to the pandemic, this year Crews says it’s back but not in full swing. He mentions they are going to keep this event smaller than usual just in case.

“Anything that happens outdoors is about strolling. You can pick up a lemonade and stroll, you can stroll past the strolling musicians. When it comes to the individual businesses, they will be following their own guidelines and their own procedures.”

Shop owner Chris Knickerbocker who tends to The Black Cat Gallery says businesses around the village are more than ready for this event to make a comeback.

“ Everyone has this sense of energy about,' oh my gosh we can be out amongst one another and socialize and celebrate' and go back a little more towards to what we were before.”

First Fridays in Owego will begin Friday, June 4th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and will run through the Fall.