Georgia prosecutor drops charges in 2017 triple slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped murder charges against a man jailed since 2017 in the slayings of a Georgia couple and their grandson. Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins says there was insufficient evidence to try Roger Lee Owens after a witness’s story changed and a knife police initially said Owens dropped was later found to have belonged to one of the victims. Owens was charged with murder a few months after Carson and Vondell Holliman were found fatally shot inside their home along with their adult grandson, Christopher Holliman. Owens was released from jail Friday. His attorneys did not immediately return phone and email messages. Owens’ attorney, Michael Schwartz, said evidence in the case always pointed to his innocence.