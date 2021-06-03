Guatemalan lives upturned by failed immigration bids

TIZAMARTE, Guatemala (AP) — Alvina Jerónimo Pérez tries to avoid going out. Since failing in her attempt to migrate to the United States the 42-year-old Guatemalan doesn’t want to be seen and is wracked by nerves over what it may cost her. Jerónimo put her house up as collateral to pay a smuggler $7,700. But she was apprehended crossing the US border three weeks after leaving Guatemala and deported a week after that. Jerónimo is among more than 228,000 Guatemalans deported by the US government since 2015. Many of them were sent home with the stigma of failure and staggering debts that can’t be paid in a country where the minimum wage is about $11 per day.