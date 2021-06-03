Helicopter transports Ithaca stabbing victim who lost ‘significant’ amount of blood

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is asking the public for help with an investigation into an assault that left one person seriously injured early Thursday morning.

According to a news release, one person was stabbed near the intersection of Cayuga and State streets around 4:39 a.m.

Ithaca Police said the stabbing resulted in serious injuries and significant blood loss. They said the victim walked to a gas station where someone called 911. The victim was then taken to a hospital by helicopter for further evaluation.

Police noted that portions of the sidewalk were covered in blood and they have been cordoned off. They said a hazmat team has been contacted to clear the area. Police ask people to avoid this area until the blood is gone.

Authorities said the victim was not in a condition to give details about the suspect, but the suspect had been part of a group of other subjects. This group fled and was gone upon the arrival of officers, police said.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department. Callers can remain anonymous.