Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers need a healthy Joel Embiid for their a shot at their first NBA championship since 1983. The Sixers host Atlanta in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. The Sixers’ push for a title without Embiid for a lengthy stretch would be just about insurmountable. Embiid is day to day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The Sixers went 2-1 against Atlanta this season, with both wins in April. The Sixers played without Simmons and Tobias Harris when the Hawks beat them earlier this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seth Curry scored 30 points, Tobias Harris had 28 and the Philadelphia 76ers finished off the Washington Wizards in five games with a 129-112 victory Wednesday night. Ben Simmons had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to keep the top-seeded 76ers in the hunt for their first championship since 1983. The Sixers played with Joel Embiid sidelined with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. He is listed as day to day. Coach Doc Rivers said he was hopeful Embiid could return at some point in the postseason. The Sixers will face Atlanta. The Hawks beat the Knicks in five games later Wednesday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee and will miss Game 5 of the playoff series against the Washington Wizards. Embiid isn’t scheduled to have surgery and the Sixers will treat his injury with physical therapy. Embiid had an MRI on Tuesday and is considered day to day. The Sixers lead the Wizards 3-1 in the first-round Eastern Conference series. Wednesday night’s Game 5 is in Philadelphia in front of an expected first full house of the season.

CINCINNATI (AP) — The series finale between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Cincinnati Reds has been postponed because of rain. The game will be played instead on June 28, which had been an off day for both teams. It would have been the first time this season that a capacity, mask-less crowd was allowed at Great American Ball Park, and the Reds had planned a slate of “Second Opening Day” festivities. The teams split the first two games. The Phillies get an off day then play a weekend series at Washington. The Reds head to St. Louis for a four-game set.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ron Hextall doesn’t sound like someone who’s ready to hit the reset button. The Pittsburgh Penguins general manager says he believes in the team’s core of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang and is in no hurry to move on to the franchise’s next chapter. The same goes for goaltender Tristan Jarry despite Jarry’s struggles during Pittsburgh’s first-round playoff loss to the New York Islanders.

NEW YORK (AP) — Trae Young was preparing for his first postseason when a message popped into his phone. Atlanta interim coach Nate McMillan wanted to tell his point guard that he was built for this time of a year, the kind of praise that can build a young player’s confidence as he heads into unfamiliar territory. It was a nice gesture. Also, an unnecessary one. Young says he already knew he was built for this. His team might be, too. The Hawks soared into the second round by beating the New York Knicks in five games. They play top-seeded Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference semifinals.