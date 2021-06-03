Honk Jr!’s director of production gives a glimpse of what the musical will look like

(WBNG) -- Honk Jr! is the Goodwill Theater's latest musical coming to the stage this Friday, June 4th.

Honk Jr!'s Director of Production, Scott Fisher, stopped by Around the Tiers to discuss what audiences can expect, the musical's story, and even introduced viewers to the marionettes the actors use.

Honk Jr! will begin on Friday, June 4 at 7:30pm and play Saturday, June 5 at 2pm & 7:30pm, Sunday, June 6 at 2pm, Friday, June 11 at 7:30pm, Saturday, June 12 at 2pm & 7:30pm, and end on Sunday, June 13 at 2pm.

Tickets are $15 for adults, or $10 for Seniors and Students and will take place at the ReStart Tent at the Schorr Family Firehouse Stage.