‘Large tree’ falls on Chenango County home following storms

PITCHER, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The National Weather Service reported that a "large tree" fell on a house near the intersection of Neal Road and Route 26 in the Town of Pitcher, N.Y.

According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, no injuries have been reported in the incident.

The report from the NWS follows storms that passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

