Launchpad competition sees more than 130 student ideas

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the pandemic has shut down many things, one common trait we all have, creativity, never can be done away with.

To emphasize that idea, local schools say their students' creative ideas weren't stopped by the impact of the coronavirus.

Today, Thursday, June 3 was the last day of this year's Launchpad Competition, where students from many schools around the area pitched their creative start-up business ideas to a panel of judges, like in the popular series Shark Tank.

More than 130 students from 9 local school districts participated, creating business ideas to present.

Students developed an idea, created a formal business plan, and presented their final drafts to judges.

This year, the judges picked a winning team from Sidney High School who designed a way to limit the spread of COVID-19 on airplanes.