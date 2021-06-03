Padres look to break 4-game skid against Mets

New York Mets (27-21, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (34-23, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (4-1, 1.84 ERA, .94 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (5-1, 2.16 ERA, .93 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Padres are 18-10 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .318 is fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with an OBP of .383.

The Mets are 12-16 on the road. The New York pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.21, Marcus Stroman leads the staff with a mark of 2.66.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth ranks second on the Padres with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .418.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 24 RBIs and is batting .250.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.03 ERA

Mets: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (undisclosed), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (oblique), Trent Grisham: (foot), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Tommy Pham: (undisclosed), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Taylor Williams: (knee), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Matt Strahm: (knee), Austin Nola: (knee).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (hamstring), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), Luis Guillorme: (oblique), J.D. Davis: (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.