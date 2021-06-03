Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN CHENANGO COUNTY…

At 517 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pitcher, or 14

miles northwest of Norwich, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Otselic, Lincklaen and South Otselic.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH