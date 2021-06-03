Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:05 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:05 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Cortland County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northeastern Cortland County in central New York…
Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…
* Until 530 PM EDT.
* At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taylor, or 15
miles northeast of Marathon, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Otselic, Taylor, Lincklaen, South Otselic and Union Valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather
including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and
tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a
bathroom, closet or basement.
&&
TORNADO…POSSIBLE;
HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH