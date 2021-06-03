Severe Thunderstorm Warning from THU 5:05 PM EDT until THU 5:30 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Cortland County in central New York…

Northwestern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 530 PM EDT.

* At 505 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taylor, or 15

miles northeast of Marathon, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Otselic, Taylor, Lincklaen, South Otselic and Union Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather

including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and

tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter such as an interior room, a

bathroom, closet or basement.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH