Rain chances remain tonight and parts of Friday

Tonight: Scattered showers and a storm early. A few showers, or an isolated storm possible overnight. Low: 56-62





Short Term Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers and a chance of storms will be with us tonight. The chance of severe storms is over. Some rain is likely again Friday, with perhaps a storm, but severe weather is not anticipated at this time.

We have some hot, muggy weather on the way. Tune in to 12 News for the latest on just how hot it is going to get!