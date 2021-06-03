Willow Point suspends visitation following positive COVID-19 test results

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Willow Point Nursing Home has suspended visitation following several positive COVID-19 test results, Broome County officials told 12 News Thursday.

The Broome County Executive's Office said a total of 12 people have tested positive at the nursing home since last week.

It began last week when one resident tested positive at a local hospital; soon after, a staff member also tested positive. This week, surveillance testing revealed another 10 positive cases.

Officials said most of the cases are in people who are asymptomatic and all residents and staff are tested for the virus on weekly basis; officials added this weekly testing will continue until there are 14 straight days without a new positive case.

They also said at least 8 of the 11 residents who tested positive received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials said they will reevaluate the situation next week and see if they can allow visitors back into the nursing home pending test results.