ASEAN envoys meet Myanmar junta leader to press for dialogue

BANGKOK (AP) — Representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations have met with Myanmar’s junta leader six weeks after an emergency regional summit on the coup in the country drew promises of progress toward a solution but produced no tangible results. State TV showed Senior General Min Aung Hlaing meeting with two ASEAN officials, but provided only a broad outline of their discussions. Earlier this week, an Indonesian diplomat said the delegation would seek Myanmar’s approval of an ASEAN special envoy for the crisis, who is yet to be named. He said the choice of the envoy involved both sides, making progress slow. Security forces have brutally suppressed widespread popular protests against the Feb. 1 military takeover. A group says 845 people have died in the crackdown.