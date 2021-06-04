Asia Today: Vietnam to test high-risk groups in largest city

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam plans to test high-risk groups in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. People in Ho Chi Minh city for the next two weeks are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. The city earlier shut down non-essential business. Vietnam News Agency said the city authority plans to test high-risk groups across the city with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day. Meanwhile, police filed a case against a couple who head a Protestant church mission for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” through poor health protocols at the premises.