Stocks open higher, pushing indexes back to weekly gains

Stocks are pushing higher in early trading on Wall Street, putting most major indexes back to gains for the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.6% in the early going Friday, while the Nasdaq was up 0.8% thanks to gains in several big-name tech companies like Microsoft and the chipmaker Nvidia. Treasury yields fell slightly after the government reported that U.S. employers added jobs last month at a more modest pace than economists were expecting, though still evidence that the economy is continuing to recover. Crude oil prices were up about 1% and European markets were higher. Asian markets mostly fell.