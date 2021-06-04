Belarus opposition leader unveils memorial to Polish freedom

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian opposition leader has helped unveil a new monument commemorating Solidarity, the Polish trade union and freedom movement. The movement played a historic role in the collapse of communism in eastern Europe. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition candidate to challenge longtime dictator Aleksander Lukashenko in elections last year, attended the unveiling alongside Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and other officials on Friday. At a news conference ahead of the inauguration, she said the struggle for freedom in Poland has been an inspiration for her people. Friday is the 32nd anniversary of the first partially free elections in Poland after decades of communism, an achievement of Solidarity.