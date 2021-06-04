Biden administration reassessing part of Georgia health plan

ATLANTA (AP) — The Biden administration is reevaluating a plan by Georgia officials to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The state has proposed having residents shop through private websites instead of healthcare.gov. The plan was approved by former President Donald Trump’s administration last year. But in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, current federal officials say the plan needs to be reevaluated amid their efforts to boost the ACA, former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.