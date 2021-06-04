Car crash outside Johnson City Wegmans

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Johnson City Police Department says the scene is clear after a two-car crash outside of the Wegmans on Harry L. Drive in Johnson City Thursday night.

Police say the call came in around 11:06 p.m. Our 12 News crew on the scene could see significant damage to the right side of one vehicle.

Police say traffic is not affected, and there is no word on any injuries or what caused the incident.

JCPD also responded to an crash outside the Wegmans on Wednesday.

Stay with 12 News on air and online for updates.