Flood Advisory from FRI 3:58 PM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

South Central Delaware County in central New York…

Northern Sullivan County in central New York…

* Until 700 PM EDT.

* At 358 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Liberty, Fallsburg, Neversink, South Fallsburg, Woodridge,

Livingston Manor, Parksville, White Sulphur Springs, Hazel, Swan

Lake, Roscoe, Loch Sheldrake, Hurleyville, Kiamesha, Woodbourne,

East Branch, Rockland, Parkston, Shandelee and Anderson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

