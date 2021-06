(WBNG) -- Here are the local scores from high school for Friday.

Boys lacrosse:

Chenango Forks over Windsor, 21-4

Johnson City over Elmira, 14-5

Girls lacrosse:

Ithaca over Maine-Endwell, 17-5

Baseball:

Union-Endicott over Elmira, 8-4

Harpursville over Afton, 9-8 (9 innings)

Softball:

Deposit-Hancock over Oneonta, 9-4

Susquehanna Valley over Chenango Forks, 6-5

Owego over Seton Catholic, 21-1

Windsor over Johnson City, 13-0