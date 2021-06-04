Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a three-run double in the eighth inning, lifting the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins. Trailing 3-2, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs on a single by NL hits leader Adam Frazier and walks to Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. Stallings then doubled to left against Dylan Floro, sending the Marlins to their season-high sixth consecutive loss. Reynolds also homered for the Pirates, who stopped a three-game slide. Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes, fresh off the injured list, had two hits.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS. Ilkin played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980 to 1993. He is 63 years old and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team. He announced his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease last fall.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers need a healthy Joel Embiid for their a shot at their first NBA championship since 1983. The Sixers host Atlanta in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. The Sixers’ push for a title without Embiid for a lengthy stretch would be just about insurmountable. Embiid is day to day with a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The Sixers went 2-1 against Atlanta this season, with both wins in April. The Sixers played without Simmons and Tobias Harris when the Hawks beat them earlier this season.