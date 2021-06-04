Jerusalem evictions that fueled Gaza war could still happen

JERUSALEM (AP) — A long-running campaign by Jewish settlers to evict dozens of Palestinian families in east Jerusalem is still underway, even after it fueled weeks of unrest that helped ignite an 11-day Gaza war. An intervention by Israel’s attorney general at the height of the unrest, and the formation of a new Israeli government, have put the most imminent evictions on hold. But rights groups say they could still be carried out in the coming months as international attention wanes, potentially igniting another round of bloodshed. The Israeli watchdog Ir Amim, which closely follows the various court cases, estimates that at least 150 households in two neighborhoods are threatened with eviction.