Penguins’ Malkin out indefinitely after right knee surgery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September. The team made the announcement Friday but did not provide specifics on when Malkin underwent the procedure or the nature of the surgery. Malkin injured the knee in a collision against Boston on March 16. He missed seven weeks before returning to appear for the final four games of the regular season. Malkin aggravated the injury before the first round of the playoffs. The Russian star sat out Games 1 and 2 against the New York Islanders but did have a goal and four assists in four games during Pittsburgh’s first-round exit.