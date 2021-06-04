Pet of the Week: Domino

(WBNG) -- Meet Domino from the Broome County Humane Society!

Domino is a classic, handsome tuxedo cat and related to many of the cats in the shelter! Compared to his brother Tux, Domino is a little more on the shy side, but is slowly building his confidence. He likes to relax and lay in his "man cave." Domino likes to be pet and would make a great snuggle buddy. The main difference between him and his brother, besides their purrsonalities, are their markings --- Domino has a black chin and the scratch on his nose is thick. If you're interested in Domino, stop by the Broome County Humane Society!