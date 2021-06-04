Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

HONG KONG (AP) — Police have arrested an organizer of Hong Kong’s candlelight vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown and warned people not to attend. Hong Kong had been the last place on Chinese soil where the June 4, 1989, event was publicly commemorated, and tens of thousands of people gathered in Victoria Park in past years to honor the victims. In the Beijing square on Friday morning, security was increased. Hong Kong police warned residents again not to attend the banned vigil. They also confirmed the arrest of Hong Kong Alliance vice chair Chow Hang Tung for publicizing an unauthorized assembly. Chow earlier told The Associated Press she was expecting to be imprisoned at some point for her activism.