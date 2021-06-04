Rookie Hayes homers to lead Pirates to 9-2 win over Marlins

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single during a five-run sixth that broke the game open. He connected Thursday in his first game after missing two months with a sprained left wrist. NL hits leader Adam Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Pittsburgh. Miami, which lost its seventh straight game, got two doubles from rookie Jose Devers.