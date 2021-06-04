Scherzer outduels Wheeler, Soto homers, Nats beat Phils 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night. Scherzer struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less. Wheeler gave up two runs and five hits, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings. Soto provided the difference when he crushed an opposite-field drive to left for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. It was his 11th homer in 80 at-bats in Philadelphia’s hitter-friendly ballpark.