Tonight, you can take part in the Broome County Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk

(WBNG) -- Today is the first Friday in June, which means it's time for the Broome County Art's Council's First Friday event.

This month's event will present the "First Friday Art Walk" in Binghamton from 6 to 9pm with multiple galleries participating.

"We are actually going to have the biggest First Friday we've had since things have [been] shut down. This month we'll have six galleries open," said Shawna Stevenson, The BCAC's Director of Programs and Marketing.

There will also be featured pop-up venues throughout the evening.

The participating galleries include the Bundy Museum of History and Art, Binghamton Photo at the Bundy Museum, Cooperative Gallery 213, Orazio Salati Gallery, Roberson Museum and Science Center, and the Discovery Center.

Exhibits will be open from 6pm to 9pm.

All exhibition details are available on the BCAC's website broomearts.org under “In The Community'". You can access that page by clicking here.