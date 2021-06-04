UN agency withdraws director from Gaza after threats

JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it has recalled its Gaza director for consultations. He faced threats over remarks in which he appeared to praise Israel’s “huge sophistication” in carrying out precision strikes during last month’s Gaza war. UNRWA, which provides essential health, education and other services in the territory, said late Thursday that it was “seriously concerned” about the threats, including a “very large protest” outside its Gaza headquarters. UNRWA’s Gaza director has expressed regret over his remarks, which were widely circulated in Israeli media and online, and says any civilian deaths are unacceptable.