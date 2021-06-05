Amish reaction to vaccine mirrors that of rural neighbors

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — In Plain community newspapers, the obituaries for Amish and Old Order Mennonites rose during the pandemic, just as they did in other communities. That’s how Steven Nolt identified COVID-19′s impact on the Plain communities across Pennsylvania because, beyond that, there are no reliable methods for measuring how many people in those communities contracted the virus or received the vaccination. He says data is lacking “because Amish folks were, generally speaking, not interested in being tested, for a number of reasons.” Donald Kraybill, center senior fellow emeritus, said the vaccination decisions among the Plain community are as diverse as the 550 Amish congregations in Pennsylvania.