Burkina Faso says at least 100 civilians killed in attack

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Burkina Faso’s government says gunmen killed at least 100 civilians in a village in the north Sahel region. A government spokesman said the attack took place Friday evening in Solhan village in the Sahel’s Yagha province. The local market and several homes were also burned down. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore described the attack as “barbaric,” and called for three days of mourning. A researcher at the Armed Conflict Location & Event Date Project says it was the deadliest attack recorded in Burkina Faso since the West African country was overrun by jihadists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State about five years ago. No group has claimed responsibility so far.