D-Day spirit of remembrance lives on, despite pandemic

CARENTAN, France (AP) — In a small Normandy town where paratroopers landed in the early hours of D-Day, applause broke the silence to honor Charles Shay. The 96-year-old Native American was the only veteran attending a ceremony in Carentan commemorating the 77th anniversary of the assault that helped bring an end to World War II. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions have prevented veterans or families of fallen soldiers from attending this year’s D-Day commemorations. Local French residents and a few officials are taking part on their own. Thousands were killed in the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion by U.S., British, Canadian and other allied troops to liberate France from the Nazis.