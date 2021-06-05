Deadly knife attack in east China leaves 5 dead, 15 injured

BEIJING (AP) — Police in eastern China say a deadly knife attack has killed at least five people and left 15 injured. Local police in the city of Anqing in Anhui province said authorities received a report Saturday afternoon that a man had stabbed pedestrians on the street with a knife. The attacker was arrested and the case is under investigation. The injured were taken to the hospital for treatment. The reason for the attack was not immediately clear. Chinese law restricts the sale and possession of firearms, and mass attacks are generally carried out with knives or homemade explosives.