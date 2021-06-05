Good to go? Embiid’s status for Game 1 uncertain for 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series against Atlanta is still unknown because of a knee injury. The 76ers center remained day to day, and coach Doc Rivers says no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1. Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The Sixers are set to open their playoff series with the Hawks at home Sunday. The Sixers went 2-1 against Atlanta this season. Both wins were in April. The home team won every game.