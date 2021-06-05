Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 9-2 victory over the Miami Marlins. Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first inning and an RBI single during a five-run sixth that broke the game open. He connected Thursday in his first game after missing two months with a sprained left wrist. NL hits leader Adam Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Pittsburgh. Miami, which lost its seventh straight game, got two doubles from rookie Jose Devers.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 Friday night. Scherzer struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less. Wheeler gave up two runs and five hits, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings. Soto provided the difference when he crushed an opposite-field drive to left for a 2-1 lead in the sixth. It was his 11th homer in 80 at-bats in Philadelphia’s hitter-friendly ballpark.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid’s status for Game 1 of Philadelphia’s playoff series is still unknown because of a knee injury. The 76ers center remained day to day, and coach Doc Rivers says no decision has been made on the All-Star’s availability for Game 1 against Atlanta. Embiid has a small lateral meniscus tear in his right knee. The Sixers are set to open their playoff series with the Hawks at home Sunday. Embiid did not participate in live drills during Friday’s practice. Embiid was named an NBA MVP finalist. The Sixers are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and will also host Game 2 on Tuesday.

UNDATED (AP) — The NBA will have a new champion. A lot of first-time champions, too. The second round of the NBA playoffs start on Saturday night, and nowhere to be found are the franchises that have combined to win almost two-thirds of the titles awarded in league history. And there are only eight players left in the playoffs who have been part of an NBA Finals win. So, for virtually everyone left in the playoffs, this is a whole new world.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin has had surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team reports for training camp in September. The team made the announcement Friday but did not provide specifics on when Malkin underwent the procedure or the nature of the surgery. Malkin injured the knee in a collision against Boston on March 16. He missed seven weeks before returning to appear for the final four games of the regular season. Malkin aggravated the injury before the first round of the playoffs. The Russian star sat out Games 1 and 2 against the New York Islanders but did have a goal and four assists in four games during Pittsburgh’s first-round exit.

ATLANTA (AP) — If Trae Young is the unquestioned star of the Atlanta Hawks, then Clint Capela is the backbone. A pretty good trash talker, too, as he displayed in an opening-round playoff victory over the New York Knicks. The burly, 6-foot-10 Swiss center has given the Hawks the gritty defensive presence they so desperately needed. Without Capela, it’s hard to envision Atlanta preparing for its first appearance in the Eastern Conference semifinals since 2016. They’ll face the top-seeded 76ers beginning Sunday in Philadelphia. The Hawks are again the underdog, but Capela is confident that his team can pull off another upset.