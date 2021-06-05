Italian Coast Guard detains German migrant rescue ship

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard says it detained a migrant rescue ship operated by a German charity after finding the vessel in alleged violation of safety rules and environmental regulations. The Coast Guard said Saturday that some of the 23 “irregularities” inspectors identified were serious enough to warrant the the Sea-Eye 4’s detention in Sicily until the problems are corrected. Last month, the ship disembarked more than 400 passengers who had been rescued in the Mediterranean. The Coast Guard said Sea-Eye 4 didn’t have enough equipment to safely evacuate more than 27 people in case of an emergency on board. Sea-Eye’s chairman called it ”grotesque” that authorities essentially argue the group rescues too many people.